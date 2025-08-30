 Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Case: Iti Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Detained In Indore
She also gave her mobile phone to the cops for further verification and all of these allegations are false

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police detained Iti Tiwari in Annapurna area late on Friday night after registering a case against her for abetment to suicide of liquor contractor Bhupendra alias Pintu Raghuvanshi.

Earlier in the day, Iti had presented herself at Annapurna police station along with her lawyer where she denied all allegations levelled against her in Bhupendra’s suicide note.

Before taking the extreme step, Bhupendra penned a five-page suicide note blaming Iti Tiwari of blackmail and extortion. He wrote that Iti was threatening to frame him in a rape case and had even extorted Rs 25 lakh.

Annapurna police station in-charge Ajay Nair said that Iti had come to the police station and in preliminary questioning she had denied her involvement in Bhupendra Raghuvanshi’s suicide, refuting the claims that she had extorted money after blackmailing him and threatening to frame him in a false rape case.

Her lawyer Jil Sharma told the media persons, “Iti presented herself before the cops. No money transactions took place between Iti and Bhupendra and she also shared her bank account details with the police.

She also gave her mobile phone to the cops for further verification and all of these allegations are false. She had not evaded the cops and as she came to know about the incident, she arrived here from Mumbai. She had met Bhupendra at one of his clubs and they were only friends."

