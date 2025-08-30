Indore: Congress Slams BJP Leaders For Violating Khajrana Temple Norms |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress alleged that the BJP leaders and their family members have been openly violating the restriction by entering the garbhagriha of Khajrana Ganesh Temple and even conducting photo sessions inside.

MPCC state spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said that Khajrana Ganesh Temple is regarded as the city’s biggest centre of faith for devotees. Entry of common devotees into the garbhagriha is strictly prohibited to maintain tradition and sanctity. Shukla alleged that it has come to light that BJP leaders and their family members have been openly violating this restriction by entering the garbhagriha and even conducting photo sessions inside.

Congress has strongly condemned this act, calling it a betrayal of faith and hypocrisy. The party alleged that BJP leaders are following “one rule for the public and another for themselves.” It questioned why, when common devotees are not allowed inside the garbhagriha, BJP leaders should enjoy such special privileges.

In its statement, Shukla demanded that the administration take immediate action and enforce the same rules for BJP leaders that apply to all devotees. The party accused BJP leaders and their families of misusing power, monopolising temple garbhagriha and mocking religious traditions and rules under the influence of political arrogance.