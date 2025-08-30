Indore: Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Content To Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell arrested a man for misusing social media by sending obscene content to a woman on her WhatsApp, an officer said on Friday. He was hiding in Rajasthan from where he was arrested.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Sonu Goswami, a resident of the city and currently living in Nimbahera in Rajasthan, was taken into custody after sustained investigation and tracing efforts.

According to officials, the woman had received two videos with obscene content on November 12, 2018 from an unknown number and had lodged a complaint on January 22, 2019 with the state cyber police zone in the city.

DSP (cyber cell) Narendra Raghuvanshi had formed a team to investigate the case and to arrest the accused. During investigation, it was found that the accused had committed the crime using his own mobile number and email ID linked with WhatsApp. A case was registered under sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act and technical analysis was carried out.

Despite continuing with his daily life and working in hotels at different locations, the accused kept evading the police for a long time. Eventually, through intelligence inputs and location tracking, the cyber cell team traced him to Nimbahera, Rajasthan, and arrested him.

Inspector Vaskale led the team with support from SI Bharti Vishwakarma, ASI Ramprakash Bajpai and constable Ankush Singh Singore. The officials have issued an advisory urging citizens to use social media responsibly.

They warned that uploading, downloading or sharing obscene content was a punishable offence and sharing objectionable videos of minors was a grave crime under the IT Act. The citizens were also advised to not allow others to misuse their social media accounts.