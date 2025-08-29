 Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Gets One-Year Extension
He is the first CS to have got a one-year extension in office in one go

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suspicion over Chief Secretary Anurag Jain’s tenure ended on Thursday evening when he got a one-year extension of service. Jain, who was to retire on August 31, will remain in office till August 31 next year. The official order was issued on Friday morning.

A 1989-batch IAS officer, Jain is considered an upright and efficient officer. It happened for the first time that a CS got one year’s extension in one go. The Central Government appointed Jain as CS of the state last year.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Jain for getting the extension. After Jain’s extension for one year, speculations over those who were aspiring for the post of CS ended.

Among those who were in the race for the post of CS were the Additional Chief Secretaries, Rajesh Rajora and Ashok Baranwal.

Jain has done several important works for the state during his tenure.

His works, which included organising the Global Investors’ Summit and making policies for 18 departments, received words of praise from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fifth CS to get extension

Anurag Jain is the fifth Chief Secretary who got an extension. Before Jain, those who got extensions were R Parshuram for six months, BP Singh for six months, Iqbal Singh Bains for one year (each half of the year comprising six months), and Veera Rana for six months.

Giving a one-year extension to Jain in one go is considered a major decision by the central government.

