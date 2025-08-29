 Video: Youth Detanks Bike's Fuel Tank At Bhopal Petrol Pump, Exposes Staff Of Filling Only 13 Litre Petrol Instead Of Paid 16 Litre
Video: Youth Detanks Bike's Fuel Tank At Bhopal Petrol Pump, Exposes Staff Of Filling Only 13 Litre Petrol Instead Of Paid 16 Litre

On the basis of his suspicion, he asked the staffer to pump out the fuel from his bike in order to measure the same.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Petrol Pump Staffer Caught Giving 3 Liters Less Fuel, Video Goes Viral | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of ‘petrol theft’ was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, where a petrol pump staffer allegedly filled 13 litres petrol and charged for 16 litres.

The matter pertains to the Rajdhani Petrol Pump in Bhopal’s Jehnagirabad. Here, a customer had asked the staffer for 16 liters of petrol. However, he felt the tank was not as heavy.

Suspecting cheating, he asked the staffer to pump out the fuel from his bike in order to measure the same. 

After gauging the petrol, it was found out that he was given just 13 liters instead of 16 liters of the fuel. 

article-image

The entire incident was captured in a video which is going viral on social media. In the video, the customer can be seen appearing frustrated and disappointed at the staff members. 

Additionally, he was seen taking the petrol out of the bike and filling it in a bucket and complaining about the alleged ‘theft.’

It is said that the accused staff member admitted to giving less petrol. However, he  blamed the issue on the ‘machine malfunction.’

The case has raised serious questions about the condition of other machines at the pump and whether similar instances of ‘petrol theft’ may have occurred.

