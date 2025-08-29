Bhopal: Cooperative Society Assistant Manager Caught Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Sagar has caught three including assistant manager of a cooperative society and other two private persons, for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said here on Thursday.
DG, Yogesh Deshmukh said that complainant Sarpanch Dinesh Singh Rajput, Sarpanch of village Padrai of Deori block of Sagar district, had filed a complaint to the police.
It was alleged that the assistant manager of Jarua cooperative society Santosh Choubey was demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.
The sarpanch had sold 371 quintal of moong dal. When the Sarpanch reached the warehouse, the director of the godown, Divanyansh Tiwari alleged that the pulse is sub-standard and he is not ready to keep it in his warehouse.
When the Sarpanch contacted the assistant manager, he asked to contact his assistant Rajesh Pandey.
All the three formed a conspiracy of pointing the pulse as sub-standard and later demanded the bribe of Rs 2 lakh to issue a certificate of ‘appropriate item’.
The matter was reported to the police and after verification of the complaint, a trap team led by inspector Roshni Jain and others was formed. Meanwhile, the three got ready to take Rs 1 lakh to do the work.
On Thursday, as soon as the amount was handed to them at the office of the warehouse, the trap team caught them red handed.