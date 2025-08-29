 Bhopal: Cooperative Society Assistant Manager Caught Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe
Special police establishment Lokayukta police has caught three including assistant manager of a cooperative society and other two private persons, for taking bribe of ₹1 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Bhopal: Cooperative Society Assistant Manager Caught Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Sagar has caught three including assistant manager of a cooperative society and other two private persons, for taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said here on Thursday.

DG, Yogesh Deshmukh said that complainant Sarpanch Dinesh Singh Rajput, Sarpanch of village Padrai of Deori block of Sagar district, had filed a complaint to the police.

It was alleged that the assistant manager of Jarua cooperative society Santosh Choubey was demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

The sarpanch had sold 371 quintal of moong dal. When the Sarpanch reached the warehouse, the director of the godown, Divanyansh Tiwari alleged that the pulse is sub-standard and he is not ready to keep it in his warehouse.

article-image

When the Sarpanch contacted the assistant manager, he asked to contact his assistant Rajesh Pandey.

All the three formed a conspiracy of pointing the pulse as sub-standard and later demanded the bribe of Rs 2 lakh to issue a certificate of ‘appropriate item’.

The matter was reported to the police and after verification of the complaint, a trap team led by inspector Roshni Jain and others was formed. Meanwhile, the three got ready to take Rs 1 lakh to do the work.

On Thursday, as soon as the amount was handed to them at the office of the warehouse, the trap team caught them red handed.

Bhopal: Cooperative Society Assistant Manager Caught Taking ₹1 Lakh Bribe

