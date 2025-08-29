 Shocker! 25-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death By Upper Caste Wife’s Relatives In MP's Shivpuri
Police on Friday said that he returned to his village after months, despite his wife’s family earlier warning that he should never come back, which led to him being beaten.

Friday, August 29, 2025
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by his upper caste wife's relatives in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. They dragged him out of the house and thrashed him with sticks and rods for marrying the upper-caste woman against the kin's wishes

According to information, Om Prakash had gone back to his village to visit his parents after months of living in Dabra town.

Shivani’s father, Dwarka Prasad Jha, along with relatives Rajesh alias Raju Jha, Uma Ojha, and Sandeep Sharma, reportedly stormed into his house, dragged him outside, and beat him with sticks and rods.

Shivani, who tried to intervene, was also injured.

Om Prakash was admitted to a private hospital in Gwalior, where he struggled for six days before dying on Sunday evening.

Om Prakash's family says...

His mother said he had only come home to spend Raksha Bandhan with the family. She added that the couple had legally married with Shivani’s consent through a court marriage in January.

The couple had faced opposition from Shivani’s family since they first eloped in 2023. Police said the Harsi village panchayat had fined Om Prakash Rs 51,000 for marrying outside his caste and ordered villagers to boycott his family.

A murder case has now been registered against 12 people, including Shivani’s relatives. The prime accused, Dwarka Prasad Jha, is currently absconding, police said.

