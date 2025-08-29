 Disturbing Video: Municipal Workers Caught Brutally Dragging Dogs, Throwing Them Into Vehicles In MP’s Sagar; 2 Canines Die
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDisturbing Video: Municipal Workers Caught Brutally Dragging Dogs, Throwing Them Into Vehicles In MP’s Sagar; 2 Canines Die

Disturbing Video: Municipal Workers Caught Brutally Dragging Dogs, Throwing Them Into Vehicles In MP’s Sagar; 2 Canines Die

The dogs can be heard crying in pain, and reports say two of them died because of this treatment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing video from Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media showing municipal workers treating stray dogs with cruelty.

In the video, the workers can be seen pulling the dogs by one leg, dragging them on the ground, and then throwing them roughly into a vehicle or into the nets.

The dogs can be heard crying in pain, and reports say two of them died because of this treatment.

Check out the disturbing video below :

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video
Maharashtra Governor And NDA Vice-Presidential Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan, Visits Shree Siddhivinayak Temple; Video
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
PM Modi Highlights India-Japan Economic Growth, Tokyo Visit Focuses On New Partnerships & Investments
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
J&K Govt Orders Closure Of All Schools In Jammu Till August 30 After Heavy Rains And Flooding Disrupt Normal Life
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance
'It Was A Hard Day For Me': Double Olympic Medallist Neeraj Chopra On His Diamond League Final Performance

The incident took place on August 28 in the Makroniya area.

An NGO named Yaara Foundation shared the video and accused the municipality of cruelty.

The NGO claimed that municipal workers even entered homes of senior citizens when no one else was present and forcibly took away sterilized and vaccinated dogs.

A member of the NGO said that at Dhananjay Nagotra’s house (House No. 9, near Anganwadi, Jyotinagar, Makroniya), municipal workers tried to catch three female dogs and one male dog.

Out of these, one female and one male dog were taken away cruelly.

The NGO member alleged that the workers forcibly entered the house after breaking things, threatened the family, and used abusive language while taking the dogs.

Read Also
Rewa Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Sterilisation Drive To Tame Stray Dog Population
article-image

The NGO further alleged that strays in the area are often tortured, killed, or relocated illegally, and that the police have shown no interest in taking action against such acts.

The video has raised strong reactions on social media, with people calling it an example of “Gundaraj” by the municipality and “Jungleraj” by the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disturbing Video: Municipal Workers Caught Brutally Dragging Dogs, Throwing Them Into Vehicles In...

Disturbing Video: Municipal Workers Caught Brutally Dragging Dogs, Throwing Them Into Vehicles In...

Bhopal: Congress Attacks BJP Government Over Ministers’ Photos With Drug Mafia

Bhopal: Congress Attacks BJP Government Over Ministers’ Photos With Drug Mafia

Madhya Pradesh August 29 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 Days Of Heavy Rain, Over Dozen...

Madhya Pradesh August 29 2025, Weather Update: State Braces For 3 Days Of Heavy Rain, Over Dozen...

Bhopal: Three-Day ‘Khel Evam Fitness Mahotsav’ Begins On August 29

Bhopal: Three-Day ‘Khel Evam Fitness Mahotsav’ Begins On August 29

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation

Madhya Pradesh: SC/ST Victims Have To Return Compensation