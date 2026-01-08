 Bhopal News: Bail Of 14 Held In Irani Dera Operation May Be Cancelled
Bhopal News: Bail Of 14 Held In Irani Dera Operation May Be Cancelled

Bail granted to 14 accused arrested in the Irani Dera police crackdown may be cancelled after investigators found forged guarantor documents. Police told the court that one guarantor had died two years ago, while another allegedly used fake identity papers. The court may also order registration of a separate FIR for forgery.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bail of 14 accused, including six women, arrested in the Irani Dera operation is likely to be cancelled and the court may also order an FIR in connection with the alleged use of fake guarantor and documents for receiving bail.

The Nishatpura police submitted its report in court on Thursday and a decision in this connection is expected on Friday.

The accused were arrested during a major police crackdown on the intervening night of December 27 and 28 at the Irani dera in Aman Colony. During the raid, police faced stone-pelting and physical assault. Despite the violent resistance, they managed to detain 22 men and 10 women.

Cases were registered against the accused under serious charges, including rioting, obstructing government officials from performing their duties, assault, vandalism and organised crime. Police records indicate that several of the arrested individuals have a criminal history involving theft, robbery and fraud in different cities and states.

Nishatpura police station in-charge Manoj Patwa said that the report regarding the fake guarantors had been submitted in court and further action would be taken after the court s directions.

The forgery

According to police sources, serious irregularities were found in the bail process. Investigation revealed that a guarantor Jameel Rehman Khan had died nearly two years ago, yet land-related documents in his name were submitted in court. An impersonator allegedly appeared in court under the same name enabling the accused to secure bail.

A woman named Anwar Jahan, who was presented as the second guarantor in the case, was found to have an address identical to that of the chamber of the accused persons lawyer.

She even got an Aadhar card with the same address which also seemed to be forged. This revealed a well-planned conspiracy to mislead the court, police officials said.

Those granted bail

Salman, Mohd Ali, Hazrat Khan, Rakeeb, Taufiq, Sadiq, Zeeshan, Ali Faiyyaz and six women, including Afsara, Kubra, Sakina, Tanu and others were granted bail.

