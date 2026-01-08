MP News: NGT Transfers Tree-Felling Case To Delhi, Seeks Pan-India Policy |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Thursday transferred a case on largescale tree felling for development projects to its Principal Bench in New Delhi.

The Tribunal also requested the chairperson to frame a pan-India policy addressing ongoing tree cutting in the name of economic development and infrastructure expansion.

The order was passed in Nitin Saxena vs National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), concerning the proposed Ayodhya Bypass project in Bhopal. The case relates to a 16-km-long, 10-lane bypass stretching from Asaram Tiraha to Karond and Ratnagiri Tiraha. Between 8,000 and 12,000 trees are estimated to be affected.

The Bench, comprising Justice Shiv Kumar Singh, said that trees act as “lungs” of the city and their preservation is vital in public interest. The recurring issue of mass tree felling across states, it said, requires a comprehensive national policy rather than fragmented state-specific decisions.

Larger bench to be constituted

Recognising broader environmental and policy implications, the Tribunal directed the case be placed before Principal Bench in New Delhi. The chairperson has been requested to constitute a larger bench to draft and finalise national policy. Framework will be guided by environmental law principles, including sustainable development, polluter pays, and precautionary principle.

Proposed policy

Proposed policy aims to strike a balance between environmental conservation and economic progress, particularly for highways and urban infrastructure projects.

Submissions

Advocates Harpreet Singh Gupta and Srijan Jain, representing petitioner Nitin Saxena, stressed environmental significance of affected trees. NHAI sought early hearing citing development needs. It was informed that NHAI had filed an appeal against NGT’s December 22, 2025 stay order in Supreme Court but later indicated withdrawal of appeal, with formal proof pending.

NGT’s directions

All parties directed to appear before Principal Bench in New Delhi. Tribunal ordered urgent listing, highlighting national importance of case.

NHAI statement

Project Director Devansh Nuwal told Free Press: “Our legal team will decide whether to continue this matter with Principal Bench or take it to Supreme Court.”