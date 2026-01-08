MP News: Bomb Threat Triggers Panic At Rewa District Court; Turns Out Hoax |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Rewa city on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was received via email at the district court. Police immediately launched an extensive search operation, but no suspicious object was found, and it turned out to be a hoax.

The district court, located in a busy marketplace area, was swiftly evacuated as a precautionary measure. Roads leading to the court complex were blocked, traffic movement was halted, and the entire area was cordoned off to ensure public safety during the operation

Rewa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Rajiv Pathak told media that the threatening email was received on the official mail of the Principal District Judge (PDJ), following which the court administration immediately alerted the district police headquarters. Senior police officials rushed to the court and the entire court complex was cordoned off and an extensive search operation was launched inside and outside the building. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams were pressed into service.

The court premises were swiftly evacuated, including lawyers' chambers, while judges were moved to a secure location as a precautionary measure, said the officer. The CSP said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the threatening email originated from the southern part of the country.

Cyber police have also joined the probe to trace the sender of the email. He added that no suspicious object or device has been found during the search operation.