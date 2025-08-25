Rewa Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Sterilisation Drive To Tame Stray Dog Population

Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Municipal Corporation has launched a sterilisation drive to control the increasing population of stray dogs in the city on Monday.

The civic body has roped in a private organisation to carry out the procedure in different areas of the city.

Under this initiative, stray dogs will be caught, sterilised, vaccinated, and later released back into their respective localities. Officials said the move aims to address the rising complaints of dog bites and attacks while ensuring that the animals are treated humanely.

According to corporation officials, teams have already started identifying hotspots with a high population of stray dogs. The campaign will be implemented in phases, covering all major wards of the city.

The civic body has also appealed to residents to cooperate with the drive and avoid obstructing the catching teams.

Authorities said that along with the sterilisation drive, awareness campaigns will also be conducted across the city to educate residents about the importance of sterilising stray dogs.

The campaigns aim to inform people on how sterilisation helps control the growing dog population, reduces aggressive behaviour, and prevents future conflicts between humans and animals.