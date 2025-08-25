 Rewa Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Sterilisation Drive To Tame Stray Dog Population
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRewa Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Sterilisation Drive To Tame Stray Dog Population

Rewa Municipal Corporation Launches Massive Sterilisation Drive To Tame Stray Dog Population

The campaign will be implemented in phases, covering all major wards of the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Municipal Corporation has launched a sterilisation drive to control the increasing population of stray dogs in the city on Monday.

The civic body has roped in a private organisation to carry out the procedure in different areas of the city.

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Kamal Nath Ji Ne Proposal Bhej Diya...' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Publicly Gives Credit...
article-image

Under this initiative, stray dogs will be caught, sterilised, vaccinated, and later released back into their respective localities. Officials said the move aims to address the rising complaints of dog bites and attacks while ensuring that the animals are treated humanely.

According to corporation officials, teams have already started identifying hotspots with a high population of stray dogs. The campaign will be implemented in phases, covering all major wards of the city.

FPJ Shorts
Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana
Evil! Monster Husband Allegedly Starves, Tortures And Beats Wife To Death Over Dowry In Telangana
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
Syeeda Hameed Comments Trigger Political Storms In Assam - VIDEO
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
BJP Accuses AAP Govt Of Robbing 8 Lakh Punjabis Of Free Ration
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Meets CM Yogi Adityanath In First Visit To UP; VIDEO
Read Also
Overheard In Bhopal: MP Connections, IAS Officer's Husband, Unhappy With Posting & More
article-image

The civic body has also appealed to residents to cooperate with the drive and avoid obstructing the catching teams.

Authorities said that along with the sterilisation drive, awareness campaigns will also be conducted across the city to educate residents about the importance of sterilising stray dogs.

The campaigns aim to inform people on how sterilisation helps control the growing dog population, reduces aggressive behaviour, and prevents future conflicts between humans and animals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘To Oppose Modi, Congress Going Against Nation’: Says Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

‘To Oppose Modi, Congress Going Against Nation’: Says Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda

Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From Bhopal's New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain...

Fake Apple Accessories Worth ₹6 Lakhs Seized From Bhopal's New Market; Police Tracing Supply Chain...

Madhya Pradesh: Feasibility Survey On To Develop Big Airports In Sagar, Ratlam, Singhrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Feasibility Survey On To Develop Big Airports In Sagar, Ratlam, Singhrauli

Hindus Should Not Vote For Congress, Says Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni

Hindus Should Not Vote For Congress, Says Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni

Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras, Milad-Un-Nabi

Bhopal: Security Beefed Up For Ganesh Utsav, Dol Gyaras, Milad-Un-Nabi