 MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

The fraud came to light when Union Bank itself issued a notice for the auction of the same property for loan recovery. A shocked Gupta approached the bank and discovered that the NOC was counterfeit and the building had remained mortgaged there throughout. According to reports, the accused couple had allegedly paid back around Rs 2 crore of the loan.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were booked for allegedly duping a local businessman of Rs 3.67 crore by selling a mortgaged restaurant using a forged document, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Girraj Bansal and his wife Mamta Bansal, allegedly sold the ‘Alfanzo Restaurant’ building in City Centre to businessman Ritesh Gupta from Dabra for Rs 5.77 crore. To execute the sale, they allegedly presented a fake ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) secured purportedly from Union Bank, suggesting the property was free of any bank lien. 

Read Also
Indore Water Tragedy: Relief & Preventive Measures Intensified In Bhagirathpura; 15 New Diarrhoea...
article-image

The fraud came to light when Union Bank itself issued a notice for the auction of the same property for loan recovery. A shocked Gupta approached the bank and discovered that the NOC was counterfeit and the building had remained mortgaged there throughout. According to reports, the accused couple had allegedly paid back around Rs 2 crore of the loan.

Based on Gupta’s complaint and an investigation led by Additional SP Jairaj Kuber, a case of cheating and fraud has been registered against the couple. Police teams are currently conducting raids to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai Tragedy: Two Class 5 Boys Fall Into Lift Shaft In Goregaon West; 1 In Critical Condition
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant

Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

Bhopal News: Domestic Help Transfers Money From Elderly Man’s Bank Account, Absconding

Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites

Bhopal News: Notices To 9 BMC Engineers For Not Visiting Sites

MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

MP News: Guna Administration Issues Show-Cause Notices To 384 Anganwadi Workers, Helpers

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death

Bhopal News: Police Register Murder Case Of College Student’s Death