MP News: Gwalior Couple Dupes Businessman Of ₹3.6 Crore By Selling Mortgaged Restaurant | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were booked for allegedly duping a local businessman of Rs 3.67 crore by selling a mortgaged restaurant using a forged document, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Girraj Bansal and his wife Mamta Bansal, allegedly sold the ‘Alfanzo Restaurant’ building in City Centre to businessman Ritesh Gupta from Dabra for Rs 5.77 crore. To execute the sale, they allegedly presented a fake ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) secured purportedly from Union Bank, suggesting the property was free of any bank lien.

The fraud came to light when Union Bank itself issued a notice for the auction of the same property for loan recovery. A shocked Gupta approached the bank and discovered that the NOC was counterfeit and the building had remained mortgaged there throughout. According to reports, the accused couple had allegedly paid back around Rs 2 crore of the loan.

Based on Gupta’s complaint and an investigation led by Additional SP Jairaj Kuber, a case of cheating and fraud has been registered against the couple. Police teams are currently conducting raids to trace and apprehend the absconding accused.