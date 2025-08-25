VIDEO: 'Kamal Nath Ji Ne Proposal Bhej Diya...' Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Publicly Gives Credit To Then CM Kamal Nath For MP's Largest--Jabalpur Flyover

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Memebers of BJP were taken aback when Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, publicly attributed the success of Jabalpur flyover to then chief minister Kamal Nath.

During the inauguration ceremony, Gadkari recalled that Nath had requested the Central Road Fund (CRF) to allocate funds for the flyover, which led to its realisation.

He emphasised that this collaboration between the Congress-led state and the BJP's central governments then was instrumental in bringing the project to fruition.

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, “At that time, Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He requested the Central Road Fund to allocate funds for this flyover, and today, the people of Jabalpur are getting the benefit of this wonderful project.”

Kamal Nath responds

Following Gadkari's acknowledgment, Kamal Nath congratulated the people of Jabalpur and the Union Minister.

However, he also pointed out that other development projects from his tenure, such as the Metro project and the Mahakal Corridor, should also be recognised appropriately.

Nath urged leaders to refrain from claiming credit for projects initiated during the Congress regime, emphasising the importance of acknowledging the origins of such initiatives.

About the flyover...

The flyover, named after Veerangana Rani Durgavati, stretches over 7 km from Madan Mahal to Damoh Naka and was built at an estimated cost of ₹1100 crore.

It is expected to cut travel time on this busy route from around 40 minutes to just 7 minutes, easing traffic significantly in the city.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also attended the inauguration and praised the development as a major step forward for Jabalpur’s infrastructure.

The flyover is expected to improve connectivity, reduce congestion, and benefit thousands of daily commuters in Jabalpur.