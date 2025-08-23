Madhya Pradesh's Longest Flyover Worth ₹1100 Crore Inaugurated In Jabalpur; Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Yadav Dedicate 174 Km Of Road Projects Worth ₹4,250 Crore To The State

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received a historical gift as the state’s largest flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹1,100 crore, will be inaugurated in Jabalpur by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

According to reports, the project stretches from Damoh Naka to Medical Road via Ranital and Madanmahal, and is now opened for operational use for public.

The flyover will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, along with a host of Union and State ministers, MPs, and senior leaders.

Additionally, the state has been promised of 9 road projects covering 174kms at a cost of 4,250 crores. This include:

4-lane widening of Katni bypass, 4-lane widening of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary part in Abdullaganj-Itarsi section.

4-lane widening of Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary part in Hiran-Sindoor section will be inaugurated.

4 lane road construction of Amjhar-Barela Road (Jabalpur Ring Road).

4-lane widening of Rewa bypass, widening of Sirmaur to Dabhaura section with 2 lane paved shoulder.

Widening of Mandla to Nainpur section with 2 lane paved shoulder.

Construction of 7 underpasses on Rewa-Maihar-Katni section and 6 flyovers and underpasses on Katni-Jabalpur-Lakhanadon section has also been promised.

Notably, Minister of State, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra along with Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Singh Patel, Sampatiya Uike and Khajuraho MP VD Sharma are also scheduled to be present in the ceremony.

MPs Ashish Dubey, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Ganesh Singh, Janardan Mishra, Darshan Singh Chaudhary, Vivek Krishna Tankha, Sumitra Valmiki and many other are also expected to be present.