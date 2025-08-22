 Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond
Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Medical student has approached court expressing his inability deposit the seat leaving penalty

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond | MP High Court Gwalior Bench

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court, Gwalior bench has sought reply from Shivpuri Medical colleges and health department over Rs 30 lakh seat leaving bond being sought from a petitioner against return of documents.

The division bench of Justice Pushpendra Yadav and Anand Pathak asked the respondent to file a reply. The  next hearing is slated on September 2.

Petitioner Dr Priyanshu Yadav has taken admission in MD (Physiology) in Government Medical College, Shivpuri. After getting allotment, he started pursuing the course and on February 25, 2025, deposited all the original documents with the college management. Later, he received an offer from University of Liverpool, United Kingdom (UK) for Ph.D.

Yadav had signed the bond to deposit Rs 30 lakh in case he moves out of college as seat leaving penalty. Yadav has urged the college to return his documents, however, the latter has asked him to deposit Rs 30 lakh for which he had signed the bond. The petitioner has stated that it was beyond his resources and sought court intervention.

Senior advocate Aditya Sanghi during argument said that the ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India also showed concern in this regard and requested the State Governments to review the Seat Leaving Bond Policy in medical colleges in concerned States.

He also referred to the letter issued by National Medical Commission, Government of India to Principal Secretaries of Health & Medical Education of all States/Union Territories to review the Seat Leaving Bond Policy in medical colleges.

