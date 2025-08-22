 VIDEO: Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing

VIDEO: Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing

Despite warnings from others, two men - Mohan Singh and Vipin Rawat - entered the swollen stream.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two milkmen attempting to cross a flooded culvert on their motorcycles were swept away by the strong current in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, on Friday morning. 

Notably, continuous heavy rains over the past 24 hours have caused widespread disruption in several parts of the state.

The incident took place near Jakhda village, where a group of 10 - 15 milkmen were on their way to collect milk. 

Despite warnings from others, two men - Mohan Singh and Vipin Rawat - entered the swollen stream. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: EOW Books Two For ₹28 Crore Investment Fraud, Duped Businessman With Illegal Flats
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines

Both were immediately caught in the fast flow. Locals managed to rescue Mohan Singh, who was injured and admitted to the district hospital, but Vipin Rawat was swept away and remains missing. 

Read Also
Passenger Bus Gets Stuck On Flooded Bridge In MP's Guna; 2 Dozen People Evacuate Safely - VIDEO
article-image

An SDRF team has been deployed to search for him.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life across the district. Water levels in rivers and streams have risen sharply, flooding several low-lying areas in Sheopur city. This includes Kila Road, Harijan Basti, and the Gupteshwar temple area.

The downpour also washed away the under-construction Bodal bridge on the Sheopur - Sawai Madhopur National Highway (NH 552), cutting road connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. 

Long traffic jams have formed on both sides, while some students were seen risking their lives to cross the broken stretch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Madhya Pradesh High Court Seeks Shivpuri Medical College’s Reply On ₹30 Lakh Bond

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal: Complaint Overlooked, Chunks Of Plaster Falls Off In Huzur SDM Office

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too

Bhopal: E-Rickshaws Defy VIP Route Ban, School Run Curbs Ignored Too