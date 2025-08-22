VIDEO: Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing

Two Milkmen Swept Away In Strong Currents Amid Heavy Rain In MP's Sheopur; One Missing | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Two milkmen attempting to cross a flooded culvert on their motorcycles were swept away by the strong current in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, on Friday morning.

Notably, continuous heavy rains over the past 24 hours have caused widespread disruption in several parts of the state.

The incident took place near Jakhda village, where a group of 10 - 15 milkmen were on their way to collect milk.

Despite warnings from others, two men - Mohan Singh and Vipin Rawat - entered the swollen stream.

Both were immediately caught in the fast flow. Locals managed to rescue Mohan Singh, who was injured and admitted to the district hospital, but Vipin Rawat was swept away and remains missing.

An SDRF team has been deployed to search for him.

Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has severely affected normal life across the district. Water levels in rivers and streams have risen sharply, flooding several low-lying areas in Sheopur city. This includes Kila Road, Harijan Basti, and the Gupteshwar temple area.

The downpour also washed away the under-construction Bodal bridge on the Sheopur - Sawai Madhopur National Highway (NH 552), cutting road connectivity between Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Long traffic jams have formed on both sides, while some students were seen risking their lives to cross the broken stretch.