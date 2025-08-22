Passenger Bus Gets Stuck On Flooded Bridge In MP's Guna; 2 Dozen People Evacuate Safely - VIDEO | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh led to a dangerous situation in Guna district on Friday where the front wheel of a passenger bus got stuck on a flooded bridge.

The bus was carrying around 2 dozen passengers including women, children, and elderly people

It is said, despite warnings from passengers not to attempt crossing, the driver drove the bus onto the water-covered bridge.

Midway, the strong current pushed the bus, and one of its front wheels slipped off the bridge, leaving it stranded in the middle.

According to information, the incident occurred over the Bhaura river near Jhagar outpost under Dharnawda police station and the bus was on its way from Guna to Fatehgarh.

#WATCH | Front Wheel Of Passenger Bus Carrying Over 2 Dozen People Gets Stuck Over Bridge In Flooded River, Overturns Later#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/Szzqvvf2iG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 22, 2025

FP Photo

Bus overturned and fell into river

A police team from Jhagar outpost, led by ASI Rajiv Gaur, quickly reached the spot after being informed. A rescue operation was launched, and all passengers were safely evacuated before the bus overturned and fell off the bridge.

Local villagers also joined the police in the rescue. Attempts were made to pull the bus out with the help of a tractor, but because one wheel was already hanging off the bridge, it could not be retrieved and eventually toppled.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

However, even after the incident, some locals continued to cross the flooded bridge on motorcycles, putting their lives at risk.