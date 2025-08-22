 Katni To Host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 On August 23
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mineral-rich Katni is set to host Madhya Pradesh Mining Conclave 2.0 on August 23, 2025 (Saturday). 

This year's event is themed as ‘Circular Mining: Future-Proofing Resources.’

The conclave aims to create a mining ecosystem in state and position Madhya Pradesh as a national hub for sustainable mining along with boosting investment, inclusive development and environmental care.

Government officials, industry leaders, investors, and community representatives will come together at the conclave to discuss innovative approaches in mining.

Key focus areas

Key focus areas include using the mining waste for new purposes, reclaiming old mines, adopting digital technologies, ensuring participation of all communities and utilising  -  

Coal & Power

Energy & Hydrocarbons

Critical Minerals

Limestone & Cement

Technological Advancement

Mineral Beneficiation, sustainably

PM Modi and CM Yadav to attend event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will grace the occasion, reinforcing the state’s vision to lead India’s mining future through innovation and responsibility.

Highlights from the Mining Conclave held in Oct, 2024

₹19,650 crore worth of investment proposals were received.

Proposals were submitted by 11 leading industrial houses.

MOIL (Central PSU) and Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Ltd. signed a joint agreement.

The Chief Minister set a target of achieving 5x revenue growth from mineral resources.

Key participants included NCL, HCL, NMDC, ONGC, and GAIL.

