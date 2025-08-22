Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody

DRI Drug Factory Case: Seven, Including Woman, Sent In Judicial Custody | Represenatative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal court had sent seven people accused in the illegal drug factory case to 14 days’ judicial custody, officials said here on Friday.

To recall, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team busted an illegal mephedrone manufacturing unit at Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) on August 16 and recovered 61.20 kg of mephedrone in liquid form, valued at Rs 92 crore.

The DRI also arrested two accused from Bhopal and five from other parts of the state.

DRI deputy director Mukesh Kumar told the Free Press that the seven accused, including a woman, were sent to Bhopal central jail in judicial custody.

Sources privy to the investigations informed that the name of Salim Dola had cropped up in the case. He was wanted in several cases related to drug rackets.

Sources informed that in July this year, the Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any credible information regarding the whereabouts of the alleged narcotics smuggler Salim Ismail Dola, who specialised in the production of MD.

Believed to be close to Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, Dola, as per officials, was forced to move to Turkey from where it would be difficult to get him back to India.

NIA may enter the scene

The National Investigation Agency may step into the case after the name of Salim Dola came to the fore.

The DRI officials claimed that Dola had international drug connection and as the issue had become cross -border, the NIA may conduct its own investigations.

Woman wrestler trapped in drug racket

A woman, who has been booked under drug charges, is from Gujarat. She is a state level wrestler and has also marked her presence in national games.

The other accused of the case are from marginal families. The workers get a pittance while the drug lords enjoy the illegal profits, as per sources.