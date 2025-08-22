MP: School Van Falls Off Culvert, 14 Students Injured; Owner Was Driving Without Skills - VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains caused a major accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri, where a van carrying school students lost control and fell off a culvert, as reported on Friday.

According to information, the incident occurred near Amroda village on the Pohri–Bairad road in Shivpuri district and the students belonged to Pratha Vidyapeeth School, Bairad.

According to information, around 16 students from LKG to Class 7 and a teacher were present in the van. More than 14 of them were injured in the accident.

Initially, all were taken to Bairad hospital and later shifted to the district hospital in Shivpuri.

School owner was driving

The injured children were then admitted to Shivpuri Medical College, while seriously injured student Kartik Jatav was referred to Gwalior for advanced treatment.

Shockingly, the van was being driven by the school owner, Diwan Dhakad, who reportedly does not have proper driving skills. According to police, he was ‘learning to drive’ while carrying the children.

After the accident, Pohri MLA Kailash Kushwaha rushed to Shivpuri Medical College to meet the injured children and take stock of the situation.

Bairad Police Station in-charge Ravi Shankar Kaushal said that a case has been registered against the school owner under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant sections.