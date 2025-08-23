 Madhya Pradesh: Newly Married Couple Commit Suicide In Shivpuri District
A newly-married couple was found dead in a river with their legs tied using a scarf in Shivpuri district

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:05 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Newly Married Couple Commit Suicide In Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A newly-married couple was found dead in a river with their legs tied using a scarf in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aman Prajapati (24) from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Savita Jatav (20), a resident, Amola police station house officer Anshul Gupta told reporters.

"A motorcycle was found on Wednesday on the Sindh river bridge at the Amola Ghat. A probe was launched and it came to light that the vehicle belonged to Prajapati. His father later lodged a missing person complaint, following which police kept the area under watch," he said.

On Friday afternoon, the bodies were spotted nearly two km away from the bridge, he added.

"One each leg of the two deceased was tied together with a scarf. It appears to be a case suicide. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Gupta said.

Prajapati and Jatav got married at a temple on August 13. His family was unaware of his relationship with her. He was a private sector employee in Jabalpur district where the two met each other and fell in love.

On August 19, Jatav reached Jhansi, and the next day both of them allegedly jumped into the Sindh river.

Police said a case has been registered and a probe was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to their death.

