MP News: 'He Broke My Head...' Hindu Woman Accuses Assault By Muslim Husband; Filed Rape Case Six Months Ago Before Returning— Video

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Hindu woman accused her Muslim husband of brutally assaulting her and throwing her out of the house in Chhatarpur on Monday.

The woman had earlier filed a rape case against the man, however returned to live with him in Chhatarpur after his multiple requests.

A video is now widely circulating on social media in which the woman can be seen sitting in the middle of the road and crying loudly. In the footage, the man is seen trying to calm and control her, but she continues to shout and make various accusations against him. "He broke my head, threw me out of the house," the woman wailed.

According to police records, the woman, identified as Nisha Dubey, had lodged a complaint on May 2, 2025, against Sameer Khan, son of Ummed Khan, a 27-year-old resident of the Matguwan police station area.

A case was registered under rape and religious freedom laws, following which the accused was arrested and charge-sheeted.

However, during court proceedings, the woman later changed her statement and did not support the case.

After this, she started living again at the accused’s house.

An argument broke out between Nisha Dubey and Sameer Khan on December 13, 2025, over household work.

The next afternoon, on December 14, Nisha left Matguwan on foot and reached Madanpura village in the Satai area. There, Sameer Khan was operating a JCB machine. It is alleged that the woman poured petrol on herself and tried to set herself on fire.

Sameer Khan reportedly stopped her and immediately took her to Mission Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. Police sources said that after receiving treatment, the woman once again returned to Sameer Khan’s house and is currently living with him.

The incident has drawn attention due to the repeated change in the woman’s actions, while police said further monitoring is being done as per procedure.