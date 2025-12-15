 MP News: Lawyer Found Hanging In Gwalior; Family Alleges Betrayal By Fiancée Sub-Inspector
The lawyer, identified as Mrityunjay Chauhan, was in a live-in relationship with a female Sub-Inspector (SI) stationed in Morena for five years, and the two were scheduled to get married on December 30. However Mrityunjay had gone to the SI’s quarters in Morena to surprise her, where he allegedly found a constable present in her room.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young lawyer hanged himself due to emotional distress linked to a dispute involving his fiancée in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

The lawyer, identified as Mrityunjay Singh Chauhan, a resident of Adarsh ​​Puram area under the Gole Ka Mandir police station in Gwalior was in a live-in relationship with a female Sub-Inspector (SI) stationed in Morena for five years, and the two were scheduled to get married on December 30.

Family alleged emotional distress linked to a dispute involving his fiancée, a female Sub-Inspector (SI) posted in Morena.

However, on Friday night, Mrityunjay had gone to the SI’s government quarters in Morena to surprise her, where he allegedly found a constable present in her room. She claimed there was a strong smell of alcohol and that an argument broke out between the two.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

Later on Sunday night, when Mrityunjay did not answer his mother's phone calls, she informed his friends. Later, when his friends went to check on him, they found Mrityunjay hanging in his room.

Upon receiving information, the Gole Ka Mandir police station team reached the spot. The Gole Ka Mandir police searched Mrityunjay's room, and forensic experts examined the body and the crime scene. The body was then sent for a post-mortem examination.

Mrityunjay originally hailed from Sheopur district. His mother, Shiv Kumari Chauhan, also reached Gwalior after receiving the incident.

