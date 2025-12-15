 Bhopal Power Cut December 16: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence House, MLA Quarters & More Check Full List
Bhopal Power Cut December 16: Power Supply Will Be Affected In MLA Residence House, MLA Quarters & More Check Full List

Several areas in Bhopal will face a temporary power cut on December 16, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly. The electricity department said power supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate during the scheduled power cuts.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several areas in Bhopal will face a temporary power cut on December 16, 2025, due to departmental maintenance work. Residents are advised to plan their day accordingly.

Area: MLA Residence House, Malviya Nagar IDBI Bank, MLA Quarters
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Electricity supply will remain affected due to departmental work.

Area: Paraspar Colony, Sterling Green View-1, Amaltas Phase-1, Herambh Homes, Deepak Society, Reliance Rachna Trade, Aranyawali Housing, Bhumika Parisar, Chhatrapati Colony, Amrakunj, Chhatrapati Jhuggi, Kaliasot Irrigation Campus
Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm
Power cut scheduled for maintenance work.

Area: Nalwani Farm House, Transport Nagar, Anantpur Kokta
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Electricity supply will be disrupted due to departmental work.

Area: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Power supply will remain off for scheduled work.

Area: DPS School, Bairagarh Chichali, Meena Khedi, Daulatpur, Vipassana Center, Peer Badli, Satgarhi, Amrai, Gehu Kheda and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm
Power cut due to maintenance work.

Area: Shahpura A Sector, E-7 Ashoka Society, Vivek Apartment 1, 2 and 3, Amaltas
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Electricity supply will remain suspended for departmental work.

Area: Lala Lajpat Rai Colony, Railway Colony, Shiva Kunj
Time: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Power cut scheduled due to maintenance.

Area: Arvind Vihar, Laharpur, Bagmugaliya Extension (LIG, MIG, HIG, EWS Quarters), Mount Carmel School, Dwarika Parisar, Amrapali Market and nearby areas of Uma Shankar Tiwari’s residence
Time: 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Electricity supply will be affected due to departmental work.

The electricity department said power supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate during the scheduled power cuts.

