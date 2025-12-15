 MP News: Youth Dies After Car Hits Bike In Shivpuri, Vehicle Falls Nearly 20 feet Into River
MP News: Youth Dies After Car Hits Bike In Shivpuri, Vehicle Falls Nearly 20 feet Into River

The motorcycle was completely damaged in the accident. Deceased, Gaurav Yadav was rushed to a government hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. His father, Atar Singh Yadav, was seriously injured and after first aid, he was referred to Jhansi for further treatment.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died after a head-on collision between a car and his motorcycle on the Khaniyadhana–Bamourkalan road in Shivpuri on Monday.

The motorcycle was completely damaged in the accident. Deceased, Gaurav Yadav was rushed to a government hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. His father, Atar Singh Yadav, was seriously injured and after first aid, he was referred to Jhansi for further treatment.

article-image

The accident occurred in the Bamourkalan police station area on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place near the Kherwai river culvert, where the impact was so severe that the car lost control and fell nearly 20 feet into the Kherwai river.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Gaurav Yadav, who was travelling on a motorcycle with his father from Chokheda village to Khaniyadhana to pay a tractor installment.

As they reached the culvert over the Kherwai river, their bike collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction.

article-image

The car driver, identified as Hariom Adivasi, also suffered serious injuries after the vehicle fell into the river. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Upon receiving information, Bamourkalan police reached the spot. With the help of local villagers, rescue operations were carried out and the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and negligence may have caused the accident.

