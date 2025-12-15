MP News: Sheopur Congress Leader And Others Injured As Car Overturns While Returning From Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Rally

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress leader and several others were injured after their car overturned on the Alwar–Bhiwadi road in Rajasthan while returning from a rally in Delhi on Monday.

The leader, Mangilal Fauji, who is the Congress district president, was travelling with his son Raja Vairwa and two others when the accident occurred.

According to reports, the group was returning from a Rahul Gandhi rally in Delhi when the car, reportedly moving at high speed, suddenly became unbalanced and flipped over. The impact caused panic at the site, and passersby rushed to help.

All four occupants of the car — Mangilal Fauji, his son Raja Vairwa, Brajesh Gherwar and Brajesh Bansal — were injured in the crash. They were first taken to a hospital in Alwar for initial treatment.

Doctors later referred them to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for better care due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Tonk district Congress leader Satveer Gurjar, who was also returning from the rally, reached the scene soon after the accident and arranged an ambulance to take the injured to the hospital. Local residents also helped with the rescue efforts.

Family members of the injured have since arrived in Jaipur and are monitoring their condition. The police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

All the injured are currently being treated under the supervision of specialist doctors.