Bhopal: Relief For Dog Lovers As Supreme Court Revises Order | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A big relief has come for city’s dog lovers after Supreme Court revised its earlier directive on stray dog management. The order has delighted animal lovers in the city who had feared that the Delhi-NCR shelter home model might be implemented here as well.

In response, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up sterilisation drive. Mayor Malti Rai said the capacity at all three sterilisation centres has been increased, with more doctors and surgical tables added to speed up procedures. “Earlier, 20 to 30 dogs were sterilised daily. Now, more than 60 are sterilised every day,” she said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court modified its earlier directive concerning stray dog management. The court clarified that captured dogs must only be released after sterilisation and vaccination, except in cases where the animal is rabid or displays aggressive behavior.

On August 11, the court had directed that stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be removed from the streets and shifted to shelter homes. The ruling, however, drew widespread opposition from animal rights activists and welfare organisations.

Considering public sentiment, the court revised its order balancing sterilization, vaccination, and humane treatment of stray dogs.

‘Act responsibly’

Mayor Rai has urged citizens to act responsibly. “Please do not feed leftover food to street dogs in the open,” she appealed. “When dogs get used to being fed in public spaces, they become dependent. If food is not available, the chances of them turning aggressive increase.”

Nitin Pullarwar, a city-based dog lover said, "Dog lovers in Bhopal have welcomed the decision wholeheartedly. The ruling to develop feeding spots is good for us and also a safer option."

7 attacked by dogs in 30 minutes

Bhopal is witnessing a surge in stray dog terror with a shocking incident reported in Ginnauri and nearby ward-23 areas on Thursday evening. Within just 30 minutes, seven people including a 14-year-old girl were attacked by stray dogs at different spots within a 100-metre radius.

The injured, ranging from teenagers to middle-aged residents, were rushed to Hamidia and private hospitals. Victims include Sara Khan, bitten while going to tuition and Ayaz Siddiqui attacked outside his house. Locals allege dogs even enter their houses at night, while complaints to the corporation go unanswered as dog-catching teams arrive when strays are absent.

Adding to the fear, two more attacks were reported in Aradhana Nagar within a week including one on a minor girl.