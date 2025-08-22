'In Life & In Death,' Young Couple Ties Their Hands Together With Dupatta, Jumps Into Narmada River After Families Reject Their Relationship In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of a young man and a girl, tied together with a dupatta, were found in the Narmada river in Chhatarpur on Friday.

The bodies were found near Gopalpur in Bhedaghat, creating panic in the area.

The girl’s family had already lodged a missing complaint at Aurangabad police station. Police said the couple had sworn to “live and die together.” Additional SP Suryakant Sharma said it appears to be a love affair case.

Locals informed the police, who reached the spot and pulled the bodies out of the river before sending them for post-mortem.

According to information, the deceased were identified as 25-year-old Isant Istifan from Gorakhpur and a minor girl from Aurangabad.

Isant lived with his grandparents near the Gurudwara in Gorakhpur after losing both his parents.

According to reports, the boy and girl had become friends through social media, and their friendship soon turned into love.

Three days ago, the youth brought the minor girl from Aurangabad to Jabalpur.

When the couple reached his grandparents’ house, they opposed the relationship, telling Isant that it was an age to study, not for love, and asked him to return the girl to her family.

Police said both had tied their hands with a dupatta and jumped from the Tilwara bridge into the river. A day earlier, police had recovered the young man’s bike and shoes near the bridge.

Police are now examining the couple’s mobile records, call details, and social media chats to learn more about the reasons behind the suicide.