 Tenant Kills Landlady Over Susupcion Of Wife's Extramarital Affair With Her Son In MP's Chhatarpur; CCTV Shows Attacker Fleeing
Locals said that the ambulance and police response was delayed for over an hour; despite multiple attempts, numbers like 100, 108, and 112 were unreachable, they went to the nearest police station to report the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tenant allegedly killed his 60-year-old landlady over suspicion of his wife's extramarital affair with her son in Madhya pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday. The accused hit her with a sharp weapon on her head and fled.

A CCTV video has surfaced showing the man fleeing the scene after the attack.

Check video below :

The incident took place in Viswanath Colony on Thursday afternoon.

The attacker also assaulted her daughter, leaving her badly injured. Police teams are searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the crime.

article-image

According to information, the incident happened around 12:30 pm. The victim, Sarman Pathak (60), wife of late Suresh Pathak, was at home with her daughter Priyanka when the accused Mahesh Rai, husband of tenant Shalu Rai, arrived with a sharp weapon and attacked Sarman.

When Priyanka tried to save her mother, the accused attacked her too, causing serious injuries.

article-image

Neighbors said that Sarman’s son, Babu Pathak, was at work during the incident. After the attack, Priyanka chased the accused for some distance but he managed to escape.

Police officials including CSP Arun Soni and Kotwali police station in-charge Arvind Dangi reached the spot with a heavy force and admitted the injured Priyanka to the hospital.

Sources said Mahesh suspected his wife Shalu of having an illicit relationship with Sarman’s son Babu. This doubt may have led him to commit the crime. However, police have not confirmed the motive yet and are investigating all angles.

Police said the accused has been identified and the weapon used in the crime has been seized.

Search operations are on to catch him. The exact reason behind the attack will be clear only after the investigation is complete.

