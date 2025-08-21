 Mother Sets Herself And 2-Year-Old Daughter On Fire After Fight With Husband; Disturbing Video Shows Her Holding Child As Bodies Burns
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:19 AM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old girl and her mother died in Gwalior district, after the woman set herself and her daughter on fire on Wednesday.

She had a fight with her husband earlier in the day, after which she took this extreme step and both died on the spot.

A video has circulated showing the mother holding her daughter in her arms while her body was on fire.

Watch video below :

According to information, the woman has been identified as Manisha Baghel, wife of Manish Baghel.

At the time of the incident, her husband had gone to Gwalior with his mother for treatment, leaving Manisha and their daughter Jhanvi alone at home.

Police said that Manisha poured diesel on herself while holding her daughter close, and set fire inside a hut near their house.

article-image

When smoke was seen rising from the hut, locals rushed and found the mother and child completely burnt. Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

According to neighbors, Manisha had an argument with her husband earlier in the day.

She was married to Manish four years ago, and their daughter was born two years later. Manish works as a bus driver.

Dabra SDOP Saurabh Singh said that prima facie, it appears to be a case of self-immolation, but the exact reason is not yet clear. A forensic team has been called for further investigation.

