Bhopal News: Illegal Weapon Manufacturing Unit Busted | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kamla Nagar police busted an illegal weapon manufacturing and supply racket on Wednesday and arrested two cousins with a large number of swords, knives, and other sharp and pointed weapons. The duo was manufacturing and selling the weapons from their house in slum area for past three years, police officials said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandan Vishwakarma and his cousin Durgesh Vishwakarma, residents of Bapu Nagar slum. The father of Chandan had earlier been arrested in a similar case of illegal arms manufacturing. However, he and his cousin continued running the racket.

Kamla Nagar police station in charge Nirupa Pandey said acting on a tip off four police teams made simultaneous raids in the slums. During the search operation, police recovered large quantity of sharp-edged weapons from two shanties. A total of 79 weapons including 4 swords, 75 knives were seized from the spot.

The arrested accused admitted manufacturing the weapons inside their homes and selling them to local goons, youths and criminals in slums and nearby areas. The accused confessed running the racket for past three years. The duo was trained in making weapons by Chandan s father.