 Woman Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh From Friend’s Place After Her YouTube Channel Fails In MP's Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWoman Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh From Friend’s Place After Her YouTube Channel Fails In MP's Jabalpur

Woman Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh From Friend’s Place After Her YouTube Channel Fails In MP's Jabalpur

She ran a YouTube cooking channel but later turned to theft due to debt.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 02:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh from her freind's residence after her Youtube channel failed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

She was arrested by Jabalpur police on Wednesday.

She ran a YouTube cooking channel but later turned to theft due to debt.

Read Also
Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: House Purchased Last Month At Premium For ‘Battery Charging...
article-image

The incident took place in the Gohalpur police station area.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

Her failed YouTube channel pushed her into crime

According to police, the woman once ran a cooking channel on YouTube and hoped to make a name for herself. She spent all her savings on video production and even borrowed about ₹4 lakh to keep the channel going.

However, the channel failed to earn money or attract subscribers. Under pressure to repay the debt, she planned the theft.

Police said the woman secretly took the house key from her friend’s bag. She went to the house, opened the cupboard, and stole the jewellery. Later, she placed the key back in the bag to avoid suspicion.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh's Elderly Couple Loses ₹50 Lakh In 13-Day Digital Arrest; Cyber Crooks Posed As...
article-image

After the family discovered the missing ornaments, they filed a complaint. Police checked CCTV footage and tracked the woman using her scooter number. She was arrested soon after. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Based on her information, police recovered the stolen jewellery and seized her scooter.

Police officials said the case shows how financial problems and desperation can push people toward crime. Investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

Youth Duped Of ₹35.5K Over Fake Obscene Video Threat In MP's Jabalpur

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

'Dogs Aren’t Bad But I Can’t Speak Much,' Says Kumar Vishwas On Supreme Court Order

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

Madhya Pradesh To Eliminate 60 Lakh Tonnes Of Legacy Waste By January 2026

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

'Government Is Watching You,' Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav To Collectors

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone

Bhopal To Roll Out ₹582 Crore AMRUT 2.0 Plan ; CM Mohan Yadav To Lay Foundation Stone