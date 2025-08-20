Woman Steals Jewellery Worth ₹10 Lakh From Friend’s Place After Her YouTube Channel Fails In MP's Jabalpur

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly stole gold and silver jewellery worth around ₹10 lakh from her freind's residence after her Youtube channel failed in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

She was arrested by Jabalpur police on Wednesday.

She ran a YouTube cooking channel but later turned to theft due to debt.

The incident took place in the Gohalpur police station area.

Her failed YouTube channel pushed her into crime

According to police, the woman once ran a cooking channel on YouTube and hoped to make a name for herself. She spent all her savings on video production and even borrowed about ₹4 lakh to keep the channel going.

However, the channel failed to earn money or attract subscribers. Under pressure to repay the debt, she planned the theft.

Police said the woman secretly took the house key from her friend’s bag. She went to the house, opened the cupboard, and stole the jewellery. Later, she placed the key back in the bag to avoid suspicion.

After the family discovered the missing ornaments, they filed a complaint. Police checked CCTV footage and tracked the woman using her scooter number. She was arrested soon after. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Based on her information, police recovered the stolen jewellery and seized her scooter.

Police officials said the case shows how financial problems and desperation can push people toward crime. Investigation is underway.