Bhopal DRI Drug Factory Case: House Purchased Last Month At Premium For ‘Battery Charging Station’

DRI Drug Factory Case: House Purchased Last Month, At Premium, For ‘Battery Charging Station’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Within days of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busting an illicit Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Bhopal district, sources revealed on Tuesday that the property was bought only last month at a premium, ostensibly to establish a ‘battery charging station’.

The DRI busted the factory in Jagdishpur (Islamnagar) village of Bhopal district on August 16, confiscating 61.20 kg of liquid Mephedrone, valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market, in a meticulously coordinated ‘Operation Crystal Break’.

Chiklod resident Sabiha Khan was the original owner of the house, and with the help of a broker, Abrar, she sold it to Ganj Basoda-based Rajjak Khan for Rs 13.5 lakh on July 16 this year. According to the sale agreement, Rs 1 lakh was paid upfront, while the rest was scheduled to be paid in September.

Rajjak had claimed that he ran an e-rickshaw business in Bhopal city and needed to establish a battery charging station.

The house, built on 600 sq ft, is not worth more than Rs 8 lakh. It is located in an illegal colony and had a temporary electricity connection. Rajjak applied online for a power connection on August 1 and offline on August 8. On August 13,the department conducted a survey, and the house got a connection on August 14. Sources said Rajjak spent around Rs 1 lakh just to get the connection.

Chemical engineer arrested

The DRI has arrested a total of seven accused, including two from Bhopal. “One is a chemical engineer and the other is the factory owner,” said Deputy Director, DRI, Mukesh Kumar, to the Free Press.

He added that the owner used to work in the private sector on a low salary till he came in contact with the drug mafia.

Occupants stayed aloof, say neighbors

After buying the house, Rajjak Khan did not interact with the neighbors. One of the neighbors, Amir Khan, said that two 30-35-year-old men used to visit the house twice a day, morning and evening.

They brought food and stayed there for hours every day. An old man was also seen sitting at the gate, but he also didn’t interact with anyone. The old man hasn’t been seen since the raid.

Gas emanated from house

For the past few days, a gas emanated from the house. A neighbor, Baby Khan, was admitted to a nearby hospital after she complained of itchy eyes and breathing difficulties.

It is claimed that seven goats and a calf died suddenly in the neighboring houses. Now, the neighbors say the gas must have killed the livestock.