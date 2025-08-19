 Congress Lost 27 Seats Narrowly Where Votes Were Increased, Says LoP Umang Singhar
HomeBhopalCongress Lost 27 Seats Narrowly Where Votes Were Increased, Says LoP Umang Singhar

Congress Lost 27 Seats Narrowly Where Votes Were Increased, Says LoP Umang Singhar

The revelations of vote theft by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had shaken the country

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress lost 27 seats by very narrow margin despite an unexpected vote growth in these Assembly constituencies, which indicates irregularities in the voter list, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar told media persons here on Tuesday.

He said that the revelations of vote theft by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had shaken the country. Madhya Pradesh is also a big victim of this well-planned electoral conspiracy.

He stated that, in those same constituencies of the state, the increase in voter numbers was found to be much higher than the margin of defeat.

"Whenever irregularities in the voter list are raised, the Madhya Pradesh CEO website either goes down or shows the notice 'website under maintenance," Singhar added.

In seven months between January 5 and August 2, 2023, the total number of voters in the state increased by about 4.64 lakh, while in just two months between August 2 and October 4, there was an unexpected rise of 16.05 lakh electors. "This means 26,000 voters were added every day (between August 2-October 4)," Singhar said.

Polling in the state took place on November 17, 2023. In the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP bagged 163 seats, while Congress managed to win just 66.

