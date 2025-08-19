 Minister Vishvas Sarang Refutes LoP Umang Singhar’s Charges Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Madhya Pradesh During Lok Sabha Elections
Minister Vishvas Sarang Refutes LoP Umang Singhar's Charges Of 'Vote Theft' In Madhya Pradesh During Lok Sabha Elections

Minister Vishvas Sarang Refutes LoP Umang Singhar’s Charges Of ‘Vote Theft’ In Madhya Pradesh During Lok Sabha Elections

Minister Vishvas Sarang attends a press conference at BJP office

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
BJP Minister Vishvas Sarang Rejects Charge Of Vote Theft Levelled By LoP Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister Vishvas Sarang rejected the charge of Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar that vote embezzlement took place on 27 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh during the last assembly election.

Sarang dared him to challenge the election and submit affidavit to the election commission in this regard. Addressing the press conference at BJP office on Tuesday, Sarang equated that situation of Congress with ‘Kumbhkaran‘ from Ramayan who used to sleep for six months and awake after six months.

He stated more than six months have passed since last assembly elections took place in Madhya Pradesh and Congress is coming to know about alleged vote theft now.

"The claim of manipulation in the vote count during election is baseless." He told that state Congress leaders are trying to play the flute akin to their leader Rahul Gandhi and it is their helplessness.

He added that Congress is depressed due to its impending defeat in Bihar Assembly elections. He accused Congress of spreading propaganda and misguiding people.

Sarang attends press conference

Minister Vishvas Sarang attends a press conference at BJP office on Tuesday. He rebutted the charges of vote theft levelled by Leader of Opposition Umangh Singhar during press conference held during morning hours.

