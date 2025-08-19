 'Zindagi Barbad Kar Di...' 24-Year-Old Shivpuri Woman Blames Husband, In-Laws For Separating Her From Toddler Son In Her Last Video; Body Recovered From River
According to information, the woman was identified as Beenu Yadav. Her body was recovered from a pit near an examination crusher in Pohri.

Tuesday, August 19, 2025
24-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Allegedly Due To Pain Of Separation From 3-Year-Old Son In MP's Shivpuri |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a river accusing her in-laws of harassment and torture in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. Hours before committing the extreme step, she posted a video blaming her husband, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law and parents-in-law of separating her from her 3-year-old son.

The videos surfaced on Tuesday in which can be heard saying, "I love you my son, I miss you. Your mother loves you a lot. I can’t live without you. My in-laws separated us. I feel broken without you.”

According to police, Beenu was married about five years ago to Prashant Yadav of Rajasthan. The couple had a son, Samrat (3), who is currently living with her in-laws. 

Her family alleged that Beenu was harassed for dowry by her in-laws and was thrown out of her marital home on July 29. Since then, she had been staying at her parents’ house.

On Monday morning, Beenu suddenly went missing from her maternal home. When she did not return, her family began searching for her. 

Meanwhile, they came across her Instagram videos in which she mentioned ending her life. Her relatives immediately informed police, who traced her mobile location and on Tuesday recovered her body.

Before leaving home, Beenu recorded and uploaded 3-4 videos, holding her husband and in-laws responsible for her death.

In the videos, she said they ruined her life and forced her to take this extreme step. She named her husband Prashant, brothers-in-law Sagar, Dhruv, Devaraj, Vinod, and Shivnandan, along with her mother-in-law, elder sister-in-law, and father-in-law.

In her last message, Beenu requested that her son should stay with his maternal grandparents and be given lots of love.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

