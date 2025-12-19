MP News: High Court Quashes Appointment Of State Bar Council Secretary | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur bench of state High Court on Friday quashed the appointment of State Bar Council of Madhya Pradesh (SBCMP) secretary and called for the appointment of a new secretary within two months.

The court set aside two SBCMP orders, dated January 31, 2022 and July 9, 2024, related to the promotion of Geeta Shukla to the post of assistant secretary and then the secretary. Further, the court ordered her to revert to the post of a lower division clerk.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf directed mthe SBCMP to take immediate steps for the appointment of a secretary in accordance with the rules and the prescribed qualifications and complete the process of appointment within a period of two months.

The council was also directed to appoint an assistant secretary. Till a new secretary is appointed, the council has been directed to appoint an acting secretary. With these directions, the court disposed of the two petitions filed by the advocates challenging appointment of Geeta Shukla as the assistant secretary and later to the post of the secretary.