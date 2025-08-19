 3 Youths Cling To Rock In Flooded Bhadanga River After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP's Betul; Rescued Safely
3 Youths Cling To Rock In Flooded Bhadanga River After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP's Betul; Rescued Safely

Out of five youths riding on the trolley, two managed to swim back to safety. However, three got stranded on a rock in the middle of the river.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
3 Stuck On Rock In Flooded River After Tractor-Trolley Overturns In MP's Betul, Rescued Safely

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 3 people clinged to a rock in mid of a flooded Bhadanga river after their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul. All three were rescued safely.

The inicdent happened at Betul’s Chopna area around 1 am on Tuesday. 

A major rescue operation was launched after the incident. 

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane
Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane

Police Station In-charge Narendra Singh Parihar informed that his team is trying to rescue the people with the help of villagers. They are using ropes and safety equipment. 

At present, they have reached the rock about 30 meters from the bank and successfully brought all three stranded youths to safety.

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing heavy rains swelling up all the water bodies in the state and causing chaos to the daily lives.

Madhya Pradesh August 19, 2025 Weather Updates: Yellow Alert For 9 Districts Including Alirajpur,...
9 districts under alert on Tuesday 

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall across the state in the last week of August due to a strong weather system. 

Cities including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram divisions are expected to receive very heavy rain, with an alert issued for August 21 onwards.

On Tuesday, warnings were issued for heavy rainfall in nine districts - Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna - where up to 4.5 inches of rain is expected within 24 hours. 

The system is expected to intensify further, bringing widespread rainfall on August 21 and 22, especially in southern and eastern parts of the state.

