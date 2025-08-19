 Madhya Pradesh August 19, 2025 Weather Updates: Yellow Alert For 9 Districts Including Alirajpur, Khargone; Brace For Heavy Rains Ahead
The weather department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall from August 21 onwards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh August 19 Weather Updates: Yellow Alert For 9 Districts Including Alirajpur, Khargone; Brace For Heavy Rains Ahead | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing rainfall across the state with a strong rain system being active. Similar weather expected to continue in the last week of August 

Big cities like Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Narmadapuram are expected to be the most affected. 

The weather department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall from August 21 onwards. Even before this, several parts of the state are experiencing continuous showers. 

Weather expected on Tuesday 

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. In the next 24 hours, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Betul, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna may receive up to 4.5 inches of rain.

A yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms has also been issued for the remaining districts of the state.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:30 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, the system is set to intensify further, bringing more rain to southern and eastern Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and 22.

Currently, a monsoon trough is passing through the state, causing heavy rains in Indore and Ujjain divisions. In addition, two cyclonic circulations, two troughs, and one low-pressure area are active, which will strengthen the rainfall system in the coming days.

Cyclonic circulations and Monsoon Trough affecting Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulations and Monsoon Trough affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Weather expected in next 2 days

August 20: Orange Alert for Very Heavy Rain in Madhya Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Districts under this alert include Ujjain, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms has been issued for the remaining districts of the state.

August 21: Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued for Heavy Rain in Madhya Pradesh

Another orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Districts under this alert include Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, and Balaghat, where up to 8 inches of rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

Also, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for several other districts, including Shajapur, Sehore, Harda, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, and Anuppur.

Meanwhile, the remaining districts of the state are likely to receive light rain with thunder and lightning.

