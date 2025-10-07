 MP Cough Syrup Case: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test After Coldriff, Banned
Officials said toxic Coldriff syrup had been in circulation for 10–15 years

Tuesday, October 07, 2025
MP News: Two More Syrups Fail Quality Test, Banned | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the aftermath of the Coldriff syrup controversy, which claimed at least 16 children’s lives in Chhindwara and Betul, authorities conducted random checks of other syrups.

Two more syrups failed tests and were immediately banned for being of Non Standard Quality (NSQ).

The first NSQ syrup is Ambroxol HCL, Guaiphenesine Terbutaline Sulphate and Menthol Syrup (Batch LSL25160, Mfg Jan 25, Exp Dec 26), manufactured by Shape Pharma Pvt Ltd, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Gujarat. It contains 0.616% DEG.

The second is Bromohexin Hydrochloride Terbutaline Sulphate, Guaiphenesine and Menthol Syrup (Batch RO1GL2523, Mfg Jan 1, 2025), manufactured by Rednonex Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Bavla, Ahmedabad.It contains 1.342% DEG,

Health authorities have begun seizing stocks of both syrups. One of the companies reportedly had 100 bottles in Indore. Gujarat Drug Controller has been informed.

Coldriff syrup background

Officials said toxic Coldriff syrup had been in circulation for 10–15 years and is now identified as responsible for children’s deaths due to its dangerous composition. The syrup should not have been prescribed for children under four, but doctor Praveen Soni had done so.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

