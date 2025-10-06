 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Cancels Jabalpur Visit, Rushes For Chhindwara After Congress' Jitu Patwari Meet Families Of 16 Kids Who Died Of Coldrif Cough Syrup
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav canceled his proposed visit to Jabalpur and swiftly scheduled a trip to Chhindwara.

Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Merely hours after Congress chief Jitu Patwari visited Chhindwara to meet the families of 16 kids who died of Coldrif cough syrup, CM Mohan Yadav too left for to pay condolonces to the victims' kin.

CM Yadav canceled his proposed visit to Jabalpur and swiftly scheduled a trip to Chhindwara, following the opposition's preparedness.

He met with the grieving families of the deceased children in Parasia village and offered them condolences. He sassured strict action against the guilty.

The Mohan Yadav-government has also announced Rs 4lakh aid to the families of the victims. Former CM Kamal Nath, who represented Chhindwara 9 times in Lok Sabha, has asked for Rs 50 lakh compensation for each grieving family.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh also joined condolence programs. Rakesh Singh said that the state government had banned the syrup in the region, and a committee has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation.

Jitu Patwari demands health minister's resignation

Congress state president Jitu Patwari reached Parasia to console the bereaved families on Monday morning. He criticised the government, stating that arresting doctors alone would not suffice and demanded the resignation of the Health Minister along with strict action against the pharmaceutical company and all responsible officials.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar raised serious concerns in the state assembly, accusing the government of insensitivity.

He called for immediate compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each affected family and strict action against the Drug Controller.

Leaders across parties stressed the need for stricter vigilance and systemic reforms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

