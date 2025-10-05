MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers protested against Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding his resignation. Demonstrators carried posters and banners reading "Rajendra Shukla sharam karo, istefaa do" and "Masoom bacche ki maut ke saudagar zimmedari lo" on Sunday.

Congress leader Vivek Tripathi, along with NSUI leaders, accused the state government of shielding pharmaceutical companies allegedly involved in selling fake medicines in the Chhindwara cough syrup case. Tripathi said, "This protest is happening over fake medicines.

The government doesn’t understand that if fake medicines are sold, how will people survive? Poison in the name of medicine will not be tolerated at any cost."

Former MLA PC Sharma termed the deaths “murder,” adding that timely action could have prevented the tragedy. He criticised the Health Department, stating, "This is not a case of ordinary deaths, but of murder. If action had been taken after the deaths of six children, the outcome could have been different.

The Health Minister ignored it and delayed the investigation by three days. Tamil Nadu immediately banned the syrup, but Madhya Pradesh did not. Early identification of the poison could have prevented more deaths."

The death toll in the cough syrup poisoning case of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Betul districts has reportedly risen to 13 on Sunday.

[Story by Staff Reporter]