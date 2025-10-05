 MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths

MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths

Congress alleged that the Health Minister ignored it and delayed the investigation by three days

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers protested against Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla, demanding his resignation. Demonstrators carried posters and banners reading "Rajendra Shukla sharam karo, istefaa do" and "Masoom bacche ki maut ke saudagar zimmedari lo" on Sunday.

Congress leader Vivek Tripathi, along with NSUI leaders, accused the state government of shielding pharmaceutical companies allegedly involved in selling fake medicines in the Chhindwara cough syrup case. Tripathi said, "This protest is happening over fake medicines.

The government doesn’t understand that if fake medicines are sold, how will people survive? Poison in the name of medicine will not be tolerated at any cost."

Former MLA PC Sharma termed the deaths “murder,” adding that timely action could have prevented the tragedy. He criticised the Health Department, stating, "This is not a case of ordinary deaths, but of murder. If action had been taken after the deaths of six children, the outcome could have been different.

FPJ Shorts
Cyclone Shakhti Passing Over Arabian Sea, No Threat To Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD Clarifies
Cyclone Shakhti Passing Over Arabian Sea, No Threat To Mumbai, Maharashtra: IMD Clarifies
Trump Administration's New Memo Caps Foreign Students At 15%, Limits 5% Per Country
Trump Administration's New Memo Caps Foreign Students At 15%, Limits 5% Per Country
'There Has To Be Trade Understanding With US': EAM S Jaishankar Stresses Need For Trade Pact, Calls Current Tariffs ‘Unfair’ - VIDEO
'There Has To Be Trade Understanding With US': EAM S Jaishankar Stresses Need For Trade Pact, Calls Current Tariffs ‘Unfair’ - VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions
Uttar Pradesh Bans Cofzene Cough Syrup After Reports Of Adverse Reactions

The Health Minister ignored it and delayed the investigation by three days. Tamil Nadu immediately banned the syrup, but Madhya Pradesh did not. Early identification of the poison could have prevented more deaths."

The death toll in the cough syrup poisoning case of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara and Betul districts has reportedly risen to 13 on Sunday. 

[Story by Staff Reporter]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths

MP News: Congress Demands Health Minister’s Resignation Over Chhindwara Deaths

Bhopal News: ₹2.4k-Crore Scheme For Flood Management In 11 Cities Cleared; Wetlands, Artificial...

Bhopal News: ₹2.4k-Crore Scheme For Flood Management In 11 Cities Cleared; Wetlands, Artificial...

Bhopal News: 11-Year-Old Numismatist Taking His Grandfather’s Legacy Forward; Loves Stories Coins...

Bhopal News: 11-Year-Old Numismatist Taking His Grandfather’s Legacy Forward; Loves Stories Coins...

Bhopal Power Cut October 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vithal Nagar, Ramanand Nagar, Old Subhash...

Bhopal Power Cut October 6: Power To Remain Disrupted In Vithal Nagar, Ramanand Nagar, Old Subhash...

MP News: Train Services Restored On Jammu-Udhampur Route, Relief For Gwalior Commuters

MP News: Train Services Restored On Jammu-Udhampur Route, Relief For Gwalior Commuters