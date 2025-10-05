Bhopal News: 1st 60-Plus Veterans Cricket Tournament Begins; Rains Halt Match, Four Teams Were Awarded 1 Point Each

MP News: 1st 60-Plus Veterans Cricket Tournament Begins; Rains Halt Match, Four Teams Were Awarded 1 Point Each |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The very first National level 60-plus veteran’s cricket tournament began at Faith Club in the city on Sunday under the aegis of Veteran Cricket India.

Two matches were played between Central Strikers vs. Western Warriors and Combined Heroes vs. Maharashtra Warriors. Both the matches could not be completed due to rain. All four teams were awarded 1 point each.

Sailesh Shukla, the captain of Central Strikers made 79 runs. Rajendra Bhumbla made 40 runs and Mahendra Satokar 50 runs when the rains halted the play.

President Veteran Cricket India Ratnadeep Saksena said that there are four teams participating in the tournament from all four corners of the country. In addition to promoting health in elders through competitive cricket the seniors are having lots of fun.

Networking with old friends, it is heartwarming to see these young oldies playing hard at daylong battles, he added. President of Bhopal Division Cricket Association, Dhruvnarayan Singh inaugurated the tournament.

The four-day ‘Faith Cup National Veteran Cricket Tournament – 2025’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Veterans Association, recognised by National Cricket India (VCI) for players aged 60 plus. Cricketers from across the country who have played in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Trophy, University, and first-class cricket participated in the tournament.

A total of four teams from the Madhya Pradesh Veterans Association are participating in this tournament, representing Central Strikers, Maharashtra Warriors, Western Warriors, and Combined Heroes. Two matches of 45 overs each will be played daily. Based on the performance in this competition, potential players will be selected for the 60-plus World Cup Cricket Imminent in Canada.