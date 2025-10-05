Bhopal News: Kin Of Retired Cops Under Scanner In Girl’s Stray Bullet Death | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Families of some retired police personnel are under the scanner in connection with the stray bullet death of Riya Rajak (10) at Durga Puja pandal at Rajharsh Colony on Thursday night.

Investigations revealed that several of the families possess licensed firearms and rifles and reside close to the scene of the incident.

Police sources said ballistic tests were being conducted on all weapons owned by these families to determine if any were used in the firing that led to Riya’s death. Some of these licence holders are retired cops or their family members who live within 5-kilometre radius of the site. Their firearms are being examined by forensic experts.

Police sources revealed that forensic teams have begun matching ballistic evidence including the bullet recovered from Riya’s body with the seized weapons. The examination aims to identify the exact firearm from which the fatal bullet was fired.

Riya, the daughter of a water supplier, was playing near pandal when she suddenly collapsed after being hit by the bullet. Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, she succumbed to her injuries two hours later.

[Story by Staff Reporter]