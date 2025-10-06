MP News: Assam Investors Show Interest In MP Projects; CM Yadav Says State Offers Best Opportunities For Business |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Investors and industrialists from Assam have expressed strong interest in investing across several sectors in Madhya Pradesh during an interactive session on investment opportunities held in Guwahati on Sunday. The meeting marked Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s first visit to Assam to promote the state as a key investment destination.

During one-on-one discussions with the chief minister, investors proposed a range of projects including advanced pharmaceutical and hygiene product manufacturing by Dr Ghanshyam Dhanuka (GERD Pharmaceuticals & FICCI Assam), plastic and packaging units by Kailash Chandra Lohia (Lohia Group), and eco-lodge and boutique river cruise ventures on the Narmada and Chambal rivers by Ashish Phukan (Assam Bengal Navigation).

Other proposals discussed were eco-tourism clusters and sustainable hospitality projects by Joydeep Gupta (BMG Informatics Pvt Ltd), inland water and wildlife tourism initiatives by Prashant Gupta (Hotel Polo Towers), a cement plant and logistics hub by Pradeep Purohit (Star Cement Pvt Ltd), a food processing unit by Amrit Deyorha (Ashram Foods Pvt Ltd), and an integrated clinker and cement plant by Bharat Sharma (Shree Cement Pvt Ltd).

Former FICCI Assam State Council chairman Ashish Phukan, who began his career in the tea industry, said he hopes Madhya Pradesh will be his next business destination

MP an ideal place for investment: CM

Chief Minister Yadav told investors that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the most attractive states for investment and assured full government support to businesses. He highlighted the state’s rich mineral resources, skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment, calling investment in Madhya Pradesh “profitable from every perspective.”

Yadav also noted the deep historical ties between Assam and Madhya Pradesh, saying both states share a 5,000-year-old connection and can work together across multiple sectors. He added that healthy competition among states is vital for achieving India’s goal of becoming a prosperous nation by 2047.

CM bats for direct Bhopal-Guwahati flight

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his residence in Guwahati, where the two leaders discussed measures to strengthen tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two states. Yadav said that efforts will be made to start a direct flight from Bhopal to Guwahati to boost future tourism and business activities.

He said deeper cultural ties will be built through increased cooperation among youths, artists and universities of both states. Madhya Pradesh and Assam will also work together to promote handicrafts, silk and bamboo products, creating new markets and employment opportunities for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

The two leaders also held a positive discussion on the exchange of wild animals and ongoing efforts for wildlife conservation.

[Story by Staff Reporter]