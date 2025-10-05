 Bhopal News: No Clue About Youths Who Burnt Ravan Effigy Before Schedule
Bhopal News: No Clue About Youths Who Burnt Ravan Effigy Before Schedule

No clue yet despite CCTV footage, car seen till Barkheda then vanished

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three days have passed but police remain clueless about the unidentified youths who torched a 51-foot Ravana effigy at Atal Dussehra Maidan near Ashima Mall early Thursday morning.

The shocking act carried out before the scheduled Dussehra celebrations left the locals and the managing committee baffled.

Despite the early morning chaos, the Dussehra festivities went ahead as planned with a new effigy of Ravana burnt in the evening before a large crowd. CCTV footage showed a car without a registration number arriving on the ground around 6 am.

The footage captured two young men and a woman stepping out of the vehicle and setting the effigy ablaze before speeding away.

ACP Rajneesh Kaul said the car was traced through multiple cameras up to Barkheda but after that it disappeared. There are several routes from there so it’s unclear which direction they fled, he added.

Police suspect that the culprits might be locals or students from nearby areas as they appeared familiar with the location. However, despite scanning several CCTV cameras and questioning morning walkers and shopkeepers in the vicinity no concrete lead has surfaced so far.

Police officials said since the incident happened early in the morning, most shops were closed and there were very few people around. We are now speaking to residents and anyone who might have seen the car ahead on the route, officials added.

[Story by Staff Reporter]

