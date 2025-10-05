Bhopal News: Banned Meat Ordered From Bhojpur By Key Smuggler, Probe Underway

Bhopal News: Banned Meat Ordered From Bhojpur By A Key Smuggler, Driver Arrested | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the interception of a vehicle carrying over four quintals of banned meat under Habibganj police station limits, the police investigation revealed that the consignment was ordered by Bhopal resident Rehan.

Police officials said the driver, Nandlal Kushwaha who was arrested on Saturday disclosed during interrogation that he was transporting the meat to Bhopal on Rehan’s instructions. The consignment was brought from Bhojpur via Mandideep when Bajrang Dal activists intercepted the SUV near Ganesh temple and informed Habibganj police.

According to police officials, Rehan who is suspected to be the key link in the smuggling operation has gone into hiding. Raids are being conducted at several locations in Bhopal to trace and arrest Rehan, they added. Once arrested, Rehan will be questioned regarding the persons who sent the banned meat.

The seized meat has been sent for forensic examination while police continue to investigate whether the racket is part of a larger cow slaughter and smuggling network operating in the region.

[Story by Staff Reporter]