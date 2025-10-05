 MP News: State To Boost Partnership In Wildlife Tourism With Assam After Mohan Yadav's Visit
MP News: State To Boost Partnership In Wildlife Tourism With Assam After Mohan Yadav's Visit

During his visit, he also toured a tea garden, observed the tea manufacturing process

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 09:27 PM IST
MP News: State To Boost Partnership In Wildlife Tourism With Assam After Mohan Yadav's Visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on his first visit to Assam on Sunday, visited the Wild Life Conservation Centre at Kohora and Kaziranga National Park.

He said special efforts will be made to strengthen partnership in wildlife tourism between Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

During his visit, he also toured a tea garden, observed the tea manufacturing process, and interacted with workers, noting that tea is both Assam’s pride and an economic symbol.

At Kaziranga, he offered sugarcane to elephants, observed a python in its natural habitat, and gathered information on innovations in wildlife conservation. He also enjoyed a safari to view the park’s diverse animal species.

MP, Assam can exchange wild animals: CM

CM Mohan Yadav while interacting with investors in Guwahati shed light on rich wildlife Madhya Pradesh and Assam. He said tigers and rhino both could roam in the jungles simultaneously. Both states can exchange wild animals with each other.

Madhya Pradesh can give bison, ghariyal and crocodile to Assam while Assam can give rhino to MP. Shedding light on Project Cheetah, he said like cheetah, other endangered species could be conserved and saved.

In the session, being held in Guwahati on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also interacted with the industrialists wishing to invest in MP. 

[Story by Staff Reporter]

