MP Cough Syrup Case: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests Arrest | Pexels

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Praveen Soni, a paediatrician posted at Parasia Civil Hospital in Chhindwara, was sent to judicial remand on Monday in connection with the deaths of children caused by a poisonous cough syrup. He was arrested for allegedly prescribing the toxic medicine in his private capacity.

The arrest has sparked strong protests from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which said that Dr Soni was not at fault, as doctors rely on the information provided by pharmaceutical companies when prescribing medicines. The IMA said responsibility lay with the manufacturing company in Chennai, which produced the tainted syrup.

Former IMA president Dr Narendra Rathore said, “If there is a lapse in medical protocol on the part of a doctor, action is justified. But when there is no lapse, the arrest is not justified. Therefore, IMA strongly protests Dr Soni’s arrest in the Chhindwara case.”

Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told Free Press that Dr Soni has been remanded to judicial custody and that no further arrests have been made in the case. He said that the district administration continues raids and recovery operations to seize the contaminated syrup from medical stores.

